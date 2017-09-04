Traffic lights a big moan in Gladstone

THE people who know our roads the best have spoken out on what traffic light intersections they dread the most each time they drive.

Last week, 4CC's Michael Bailey brought up the issue poorly synced traffic lights present to the forefront of our minds. Since then, The Observer's readers have shared their own most hated traffic lights in the area.

Kristen Cox said the lights near McDonald's at Stockland Gladstone "are the worst."

"You can't even get three cars through before it turns orange and it's always pretty busy there," she wrote on Facebook.

Attila Anja Szabo agreed, saying those lights should never have been installed instead of the roundabout that used to be there.

"Also, the lights at Glenlyon Rd and Kirkwood. If you want to turn right at one of the lights you better get there in time or you'll have to sit there, waiting through a full cycle," he added.

Anita Blanch had a different perspective though, asking people how they could complain about the lights at Stockland.

"It used to be a nightmare doing the school run when it was just a roundabout ... with traffic sometimes backed all the way to the airport runway. Now it runs smoothly and there's no hold up," she said.

Shanae Kimberley Hansell said he dreaded the right-turn traffic light on Hanson Rd near McDonald's.

"(You) have to wait for two sets before you get the green arrow," she said.

Feeling her pain, Darryl Currey gave Shanae a tip, recommending she go "straight through (rather than turning right) and (then) turn up Roseberry St."

"It's a lot quicker," he said.

But not everyone felt the same level of frustration with Gladstone's traffic lights.

Pat Bunting said people just needed to learn to be patient.

John Williams agreed and said it wasn't hard to just wait for the light to turn green.

Some other common complaints were the lights at Derby Rd and Glenlyon Rd, the lights at the rail crossing on Auckland St and the Philip St lights on the Stockland side of the road.

"I start work at 4am when there's not a car in sight ... and yet the light stays green for traffic on Dawson Hwy. Three minutes later, I finally get the green light," Cheryl Latimer said on the Philip St lights.

Astrid Allison concluded the Facebook comments with a suggestion for new traffic lights at the Kirkwood Rd intersection going toward Telina.

"Traffic goes too fast on the highway ... and some cars have a blind spot due to the curve of that highway ... some cars are unable to pick up enough speed for those doing 80kmh or who go over the speed-limit. Lights are a must there," she said.