Traffic delays possible during Agnes Water road works

Possible road works to be expected at Agnes Water starting Monday June 26

GLADSTONE Regional Council advised Agnes Water residents and visitors that works on the passing lane and improved access facilities are scheduled to start on Monday June 26.

The road and Agnes Water Transfer Station works are expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting,

Council advised locals traffic management measures would be in place at the waste facility's location on Captain Cook Drive, including stop and go restrictions.

MORE | Traffic news

>> UPDATE: Car and car towing caravan crash on the Dawson Highway

>> Three dead in horror highway crash

Motorists are advised that traffic delays are likely to occur throughout the period and are asked to allow ample time in which to complete their journey and be mindful of the safety of workers at the site by adhering to road rules and the speed limits in effect.

Access to the Agnes Water Transfer Station will be maintained at all times and the facility will continue to operate its usual hours for the duration of the works.

For more information, call Council's Technical Services on 4970 0700.