Traffic delays expected on Dawson Hwy

MOTORISTS travelling on the Dawson Highway can expect extended delays up to one hour today.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises the Dawson River Bridge on the Dawson Highway near Moura may be closed for up to one hour.

This is to facilitate the safe movement of cattle with the bridge currently restricted to a single lane as part of ongoing road widening works.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all signage, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions at this location.

Every effort will be made to minimise further disruptions while this activity is undertaken.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.com.au.