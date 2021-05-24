Menu
Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

Eilish Massie
24th May 2021 1:44 PM
Traffic delays are expected for up to two weeks as construction for the Auckland Hill Platform begins.

The project will commence next week on May 31 and will cause traffic disruptions on Bishops Drive until mid-June.

During the construction period, the footpath on the left hand side of the hill will remain shut.

The pathway leading to East Shores will also be shut for two weeks.

After this date the pathway will open and shut to the public dependent on the works occurring on the construction site for that day. The public will be notified of footpath opening and closures.

Traffic will return to normal with minimal disruptions on June 14.

 

