Car fire at Nicklin Way
News

Traffic chaos as cars destroyed in Nicklin Way inferno

Matty Holdsworth
26th Mar 2021 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:58 AM
A van and a ute have been completely destroyed by fire in a shopping complex carpark on the Coast.

Emergency crews were called to the Golf World carpark on the western side of Nicklin Way at Minyama at 10.16am Friday.

Firefighters investigate two vehicles that were destroyed in a carpark beside Nicklin Way at Minyama.
Maroochydore Fire Brigade station officer Ash Dixon said crews wore a breathing apparatus to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The vehicles, however, were unable to be saved.

"Both completely written off, extensive fire damage, but the owners are uninjured," Mr Dixon said.

"They were well alight when we arrived."

Mr Dixon said the Golf World store had been evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters investigate two vehicles that were destroyed in a carpark beside Nicklin Way at Minyama.
He said it was too early to tell as to the cause of the fire and that it would be investigated.

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes on Nicklin Way with one lane blocked, however it is flowing.

One lane of northbound traffic was blocked and cars were moving very slowly past the site under police direction.

fire golf world minyama nicklin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

