Traffic chaos as car crash causes fire on highway

EMERGENCY services are on scene of a car crash and a grass fire at Mount Alma. Photo: Jaiden Ward.

EMERGENCY services are on scene of a car crash and a grass fire at Mount Alma. Photo: Jaiden Ward.

UPDATE: A FIRE burning on Potters Rd and the Dawson Hwy is under control, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman has confirmed.

Five fire-fighting crews are on scene of the fire at Mount Alma, caused by a single-vehicle crash about 1.26pm today.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene of a car crash and a grass fire at Mount Alma.

Paramedics, police and fire-fighters are on scene of a traffic crash on the Dawson Hwy where a grass fire is spreading.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash on the Dawson Highway at 1.26pm.

The spokeswoman said one motorist, a male adult, was being assessed for back pain.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was caused by the car crash. Five fire crews were tasked to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the fire was burning close to the road.

A Queensland police Service spokesman said police were called to help with traffic control.

The spokesman said there was a car partially parked on the road causing traffic issues.