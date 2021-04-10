Menu
Traffic will be controlled by traffic lights, under 24-hour single lane flow. Picture: Contributed
Traffic changes for bridge replacement on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
10th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Construction activities are progressing to replace the North Kariboe Creek Bridge near Thangool on the Burnett Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the next stage of the project required a change to normal traffic conditions between mid-April and late-June 2021.

During this time, traffic will be controlled by traffic lights, under 24-hour single lane flow.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes in each direction.

All excess dimension vehicles with a width of 4m or more are required to contact the project site office two days prior to travel.

burnett highway department of transport and main roads road works
