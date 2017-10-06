27°
Traffic camera survey to help plan for future

TRAFFIC: Several camera's were located at the Dawson Highway and Phillip St intersection during a 2011 survey.
TRAFFIC: Several camera's were located at the Dawson Highway and Phillip St intersection during a 2011 survey.
MATT HARRIS
Gladstone Regional Council is advising the community that it will utilise video cameras in order to conduct traffic surveys at 60 intersections throughout the region next week.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said cameras would be installed in Gladstone, Calliope, Tannum Sands, Boyne Island, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water from Monday, October 9 for the survey next Wednesday and Thursday (October 11-12).

"Information gathered via the traffic survey will prove valuable to Council's project planning efforts,” Cr Trevor said.

Cr Peter Masters said use of the cameras would provide an accurate insight into the usage rates at the various intersections.

"Identifying which intersections require upgrades to cater for increased usage enables Council to plan effectively and efficiently and ensure the facilities remain viable and safe for motorists and other road users to use in years to come,” he said.

"The temporary placement of these cameras is for the purpose of measuring traffic volumes only and is not intended to measure driver speeds or record other traffic offences.”

The cameras will operate from 5am to 7pm during the survey.

