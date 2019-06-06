Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays
Emergency services are on the scene of the collision, motorists should expect delays Matthew Deans
Breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash, one person trapped

Jenna Thompson
by
6th Jun 2019 1:43 PM

ONE person is trapped following a crash near Maclean this afternoon.

It is believed the incident just north of the Cameron Street intersection at Ferry Park occurred just before 1pm this afternoon.

Traffic is banking up along the Pacific Highway after the single-vehicle collision with reports of southbound traffic coming to a standstill south of the Harwood Bridge.

Stop/slow traffic conditions are currently in place to allow motorists to pass one at a time. As such, it is best to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. 

More information as it comes to hand.

car crash emergency services maclean mva pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Woman freed from trapped car after roll over in Boyne Island

    premium_icon Woman freed from trapped car after roll over in Boyne Island

    Breaking UPDATE: The woman in her 70s has sustained injuries.

    21st century products and client service

    premium_icon 21st century products and client service

    News Nu-Blu Technologies open for business

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:25 PM
    Gladstone Show on display, annual event starts tomorrow

    premium_icon Gladstone Show on display, annual event starts tomorrow

    News The horse section has been moved to June 15-16

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:05 PM