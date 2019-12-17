Trad’s Gabba house buyer revealed

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt.

THE details of the sale of Queensland's most controversial house have finally been revealed.

The Woolloongabba property formerly owned by the state's deputy premier was recently sold in an offmarket deal, which has now settled, with a title search revealing the buyer is registered as Yue Wu.

The century-old property at 48 Abingdon Street sparked corruption allegations earlier this year when Jackie Trad failed to declare the purchase, despite it standing to benefit from her signature infrastructure project, the Cross River Rail.

RELATED: How to buy like Jackie Trad

This house at 48 Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba, was owned by Queensland’s Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Image: AAP/Josh Woning.

That sparked an investigation that led to her losing ­carriage of the project.

Public records reveal the property, which was built in 1910, has just listed for rent through Position Property for $550 a week and is available now.

Listing agent Oliver Creevy said he was unaware the house had previously been owned by Ms Trad.

The kitchen in the house at 48 Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.

Mr Creevy would not disclose any details about the buyer, except to say it had been bought as an investment property.

The house was well presented, but did not have the usual tenant must-haves such as airconditioning, ceiling fans or a dishwasher.

Mr Creevy said he had had a few inquiries since listing the property on Friday.

The bathroom in the house at 48 Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.

The property comes with traditional features such as high ceilings, original breezeways, hardwood floors and VJ walls.

Its location is hard to beat though - only 2km from the CBD and with Southbank and West End at its doorstep.

Ms Trad and husband Damien Van Brunschot's family company, VBT Investments, bought the property in March.

The back of the house at 48 Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.

They paid $695,000 for the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house and promised to sell it for the same amount, after concerns the property may have gained in value because of its proximity to the rail project.

The Treasurer referred herself to Queensland's crime watchdog over the purchase in July, as did the LNP.

An artist’s impression of the Cross River Rail project in Woolloongabba.

The Crime and Corruption Commission cleared Ms Trad of corruption and dishonesty, but found she breached ministerial and cabinet rules.

The state's Integrity Commissioner found Ms Trad should have declared the purchase and absented herself from a key cabinet committee decision on Cross River Rail.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at Parliament House in Brisbane. Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt.