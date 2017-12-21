Traditional South African cuisine taps into Gladstone market

DELICIOUS: Lameez Yunus, along with her mother, Zubeida Yunus, have started selling African cuisine from their Gladstone home.

Matt Taylor GLA201217FOOD

DO YOU know what bunny chow is?

No, well you're not alone but it seems like Gladstone is about to find out thanks to a mother and daughter team.

Lameez Yunus has started selling South African food from her home through the Facebook page South African Cuisine.

There's a range of dishes, which are cooked fresh to order, on offer.

These include bunny chow, which actually has nothing to do with rabbit. It is a hollowed out loaf of bread filled with curry.

"Basically it's my mum and I doing it,” Ms Yunus said.

"My mum cooks everything basically, she always cooks for parties and things like that and everyone told her she should really start a business.

"We weren't sure because there's so many businesses out there but we just decided to give it a crack.”

Ms Yunus said although the menu was only small it was a good start.

"We've been flat out,” she said.

The reason the mother and daughter team chose South African food was because that's their background.

"We've had a lot of South African customers and they are loving it because I think they miss home food a lot because it is very different,” Ms Yunus said.

"There's so many South African people here in Gladstone, which is good too.”

Ms Yunus said the response had been huge since they began the small business at the start of this month.

People can order through the Facebook page and should order in advance.

The food must be picked up, there is no delivery.