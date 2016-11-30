WATCH: New restaurant owner brings spice to Gladstone life

EXCITING TIMES: Zaheer Syed is excited to serve Gladstone residents at his new place at the Night Owl Centre.

SELF-CONFESSED food lover Zaheer Syed is bringing the best of his two favourite cuisines to Gladstone.

Mr Syed opened The Olives Indian and Mediterranean restaurant at the Night Owl Centre, Gladstone this week.

On October 1 he signed the lease for the store which was formerly Star Indian, which closed in September.

Mr Syed said it was a busy two months of renovations to make his dream of opening his own restaurant in Gladstone a reality.

The Gladstone resident of four years has spent his time working in other Indian restaurants throughout the region.

He says this experience gave him the knowledge of what was missing in the restaurant market in Gladstone.

"What I have here, no one else is offering," Mr Syed said.

"Every day we will have a new dish to offer.

"Everything is very traditional, and it's all fresh too."

His passion for food has been his main driver, along with the support of his wife and family.

"My home kitchen has been very quiet lately," he said.

And it's obvious his love for Indian cuisine has been inherited by his children too.

"Now my daughter calls up and puts her orders in for what she feels like," Mr Syed said.

"My 11-month-old son already eats naan bread too."

Mr Syed said the fusion of Indian and Mediterranean was simple.

"When I worked in an Indian restaurant in Brisbane I noticed it was our restaurant and the Mediterranean places that were always busy," he said.

"These are the two cuisines I enjoy most too."

Mr Syed and his team of chefs use traditional cooking methods.

A huge tandoor "cooking pit" oven sits in the kitchen, ready to cook kebabs and naan bread.

"This is heated up at 10am and it stays hot all day," he said.

Another hot ticket, traditional item on his menu, and his favourite, is the biryani.

The biryani is a steamed meal with marinated meat that cooks for hours.