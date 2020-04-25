Menu
Stockland Gladstone
TRADING HOURS: What’s open in Gladstone on Anzac Day

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among businesses closed today.

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open so we’ve compiled a list of trading times:

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Opening hours

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed.

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed.

Coles (all stores): Closed.

Aldi (all stores): Closed.

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am-8pm.

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am-8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am – 11pm

Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Open 10am – 8pm

Drake’s IGA Calliope: Open 10am – 8pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am – 10pm

Foodworks Mellefont St 5am-9pm

Foodworks Toolooa St 10am-5pm

Foodworks Clinton 7am-7pm

Retail

Big W: Closed.

Kmart: Closed.

Bunnings: Closed.

Officeworks: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Dan Murphy’s: Open 1-8pm.

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Open 1-7pm

