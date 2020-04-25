TRADING HOURS: What’s open in Gladstone on Anzac Day
COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among businesses closed today.
It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open so we’ve compiled a list of trading times:
Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
Opening hours
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Closed.
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed.
Coles (all stores): Closed.
Aldi (all stores): Closed.
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am-8pm.
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am-8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am – 11pm
Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Open 10am – 8pm
Drake’s IGA Calliope: Open 10am – 8pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am – 10pm
Foodworks Mellefont St 5am-9pm
Foodworks Toolooa St 10am-5pm
Foodworks Clinton 7am-7pm
Retail
Big W: Closed.
Kmart: Closed.
Bunnings: Closed.
Officeworks: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Dan Murphy’s: Open 1-8pm.
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Open 1-7pm