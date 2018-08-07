TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone for Show Day

TOMORROW Gladstonite's will celebrate with a public holiday for the region's 126th Gladstone Show Day - which is expected to be one of the best and biggest shows to hit town.

With the huge event on Wednesday, August 8 some retailers will be closed.

To help you keep track of which businesses are trading on the day The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm

Supermarkets

Barney Point Butchery: CLOSED

Wooloworth (all stores): Open 8am - 9pm

Coles (all stores): Open special show hours, 9am - 6pm

Aldi: Open 8.30am - 8pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 7pm

Gladstone Fish Market: CLOSED

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5.30am - 7.30pm

Cafes and restaurants

Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Open 10am - 7.30pm

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open 7am to late

Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 8pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 5am - 3pm

Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late

Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11.30am - 8.30pm

RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands:

Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm

Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)

Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm

Pubs and bottle shops

The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late

The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late

Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm

Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late

Reef Hotel: Normal trading hours until 3am

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm

Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am

Retail

Autobarn: Open 8.30am - 5.30pm

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 8pm

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: 9am - 8pm

Big W: Open 10am - 4pm

Kmart: Open 10am - 4pm

Bunnings: Open 10am - 4pm

Australia Post: Open 9am - 5pm

Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.