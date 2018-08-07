TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone for Show Day
TOMORROW Gladstonite's will celebrate with a public holiday for the region's 126th Gladstone Show Day - which is expected to be one of the best and biggest shows to hit town.
With the huge event on Wednesday, August 8 some retailers will be closed.
To help you keep track of which businesses are trading on the day The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
TRADING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm
Supermarkets
Barney Point Butchery: CLOSED
Wooloworth (all stores): Open 8am - 9pm
Coles (all stores): Open special show hours, 9am - 6pm
Aldi: Open 8.30am - 8pm
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 7pm
Gladstone Fish Market: CLOSED
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5.30am - 7.30pm
Cafes and restaurants
Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Open 10am - 7.30pm
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open 7am to late
Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 8pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 5am - 3pm
Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late
Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11.30am - 8.30pm
RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands:
Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm
Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)
Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm
Pubs and bottle shops
The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late
The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late
Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm
Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late
Reef Hotel: Normal trading hours until 3am
Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm
Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am
Retail
Autobarn: Open 8.30am - 5.30pm
Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 8pm
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: 9am - 8pm
Big W: Open 10am - 4pm
Kmart: Open 10am - 4pm
Bunnings: Open 10am - 4pm
Australia Post: Open 9am - 5pm
Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.