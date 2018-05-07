TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Labour Day
ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.
It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: CLOSED
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): CLOSED
Coles (all stores): CLOSED
Aldi (all stores): CLOSED
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 7pm
Drake's IGA Calliope: Open 6.30am - 9pm
Gladstone Fish Market: Open 10am - 5.30pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am - 10pm
Cafes and restaurants
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open until 2pm
Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 3pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 7am - 11.30am
Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late
Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 10am - 9pm
RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm
Queen's Hotel Steakhouse: Open 11.30am - 2pm (lunch) and 5.30pm - 8.30pm (dinner)
Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)
Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm
Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Open 6am - Midday
Coffee Ink Calliope: Open 7.30am - 11.30am
Tannum Bakehouse: Open 7am - Midday
Pacino's: Open 6pm - 9.30pm
Encore: 5.30am - 10am (breakfast), 12pm - 2pm (lunch) 6pm - 9pm (dinner)
Pubs and bottle shops
The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late
The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late
Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm
Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late
Reef Hotel: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm
Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am
Fast Food
McDonalds Boyne Island, Dawson Hwy, Glenlyon St: Open 24 hours
McDonalds Kirkwood: Open 6am - 10pm
Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm
Golden Chicken Gladstone Central: CLOSED
Golden Chicken Chapman Plaza: 9am - 8pm
Subway Dawson Hwy: 8am - 8pm
Subway Gladstone Valley: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Subway Chapman Plaza: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Red Rooster: Open 10am - 9.30pm
Retail
Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm
Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm
Repco Gladstone: 9am - 3pm
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON
Target Country: CLOSED
Big W: CLOSED
Kmart: CLOSED
Bunnings: CLOSED
Officeworks: CLOSED
Harvey Norman: CLOSED
Australia Post: CLOSED
Entertainment
Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open 8am - last booking at 4pm
Gladstone Cinemas: Open as normal (check website for session times)