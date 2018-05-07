TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Labour Day

ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.

It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: CLOSED

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): CLOSED

Coles (all stores): CLOSED

Aldi (all stores): CLOSED

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 7pm

Drake's IGA Calliope: Open 6.30am - 9pm

Gladstone Fish Market: Open 10am - 5.30pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am - 10pm

Cafes and restaurants

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open until 2pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: CLOSED

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Hwy): Open 6am - 3pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Open 7am - 11.30am

Oak & Vine: Open 5pm - late

Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 10am - 9pm

RockS@lt Gladstone & Tannum Sands: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Hog's Australia Steakhouse: Open 11am - 9pm

Queen's Hotel Steakhouse: Open 11.30am - 2pm (lunch) and 5.30pm - 8.30pm (dinner)

Dicey's Restaurant: Open 11.30am - 2.30pm (lunch) and 5pm - 8pm (dinner)

Hilltop Central Cafe: Open 7am - 1pm

Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Open 6am - Midday

Coffee Ink Calliope: Open 7.30am - 11.30am

Tannum Bakehouse: Open 7am - Midday

Pacino's: Open 6pm - 9.30pm

Encore: 5.30am - 10am (breakfast), 12pm - 2pm (lunch) 6pm - 9pm (dinner)

Pubs and bottle shops

The Grand Hotel: Open 10am - late

The Grand Hotel Bottle Shop: Open 10am - late

Dicey's: Bar open 10am - 9pm

Queen's Hotel Bar & Gaming: Open 10am - late

Reef Hotel: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am - 4pm

Yaralla Sports Club: Bar closes at 2am, Pokies at 4am

Fast Food

McDonalds Boyne Island, Dawson Hwy, Glenlyon St: Open 24 hours

McDonalds Kirkwood: Open 6am - 10pm

Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm

Golden Chicken Gladstone Central: CLOSED

Golden Chicken Chapman Plaza: 9am - 8pm

Subway Dawson Hwy: 8am - 8pm

Subway Gladstone Valley: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Subway Chapman Plaza: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Red Rooster: Open 10am - 9.30pm

Retail

Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm

Repco Gladstone: 9am - 3pm

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: OPENING HOURS COMING SOON

Target Country: CLOSED

Big W: CLOSED

Kmart: CLOSED

Bunnings: CLOSED

Officeworks: CLOSED

Harvey Norman: CLOSED

Australia Post: CLOSED

Entertainment

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open 8am - last booking at 4pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Open as normal (check website for session times)