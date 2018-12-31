Menu
Tradesmen are being sought for shutdowns next year.
Tradies required after New Year for industry shut-downs

Gregory Bray
31st Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
IT IS expected tradespeople will be in high demand for shut-downs and maintenance work around Gladstone next year.

Angelo Paolatto the Business Development Manager for recruitment and labour hire firm Engage said there will definitely be shortages of some trade and skill sets.

"When discussing with clients regarding 2019, there is an air of anticipation it will be a very busy year locally," he said.

"Planned and unplanned maintenance work and shut-downs across most of the city's major industries will often at times overlap one another."

Mr Paolatto said people with industrial, manufacturing and mechanical trade qualifications will be in high demand.

"We've been updating our candidate's spreadsheets in the expectation that 2019 will bring about shortages of the following skill sets," he said.

"Special class welders, mechanical fitters, boilermakers, diesel fitters, riggers, doggers, scaffolders and crane operators.

"We're also looking for waste service workers, vacuum truck and high pressure water blasters."

For further information or to register, visit the Engage website: https://www.ngage.com.au/

Or contact them at Suite 2, 124 Goondoon St or phone: 49729960

