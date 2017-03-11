Tradie's paradise as QAL, BSL begin mass sell-off

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear.

WITH the new year well and truly underway, a second wave of industrial sized auctions are set to begin.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

Hassalls' has been handling all of Bechtel's massive sell-off but with the global construction giant heading off late last year, it appears QAL and BSL are now in the hot seat.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

There has been a fair bit of belt tightening going on among the big industries in town, with BSL being the most recent company to feel the pinch and sack workers.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

Although the surplus clearance isn't likely to pull either BSL or QAL out of its funk, it gives bargain hunters the prime chance to pick up something on the cheap.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

The gear's quality ranges from reasonably good to well-used, so no matter how deep your pockets are, you'll be able to score some gear.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

There will be more than 10 Toyota Hilux utes up for grabs as well as one Ford Courier ute and four Isuzu trucks.

There are also bobcats, an excavator, forklift, sweepers, a 3.7m aluminium pontoon dinghy, belting, warehouse supplies including Allen Bradley Drives, crane controllers, bearings, fittings, steel pipes, welding blankets, pump parts and pallets full of stuff.

QAL and BSL auctioning off utes, trucks and heaps of gear. Hassalls

The auction will be held at QAL's recreation ground at Parsons Point in South Gladstone.

You can inspect the gear Tuesday March 28 between 10am and 3pm.