Tradie's paradise as QAL, BSL begin mass sell-off

WITH the new year well and truly underway, a second wave of industrial sized auctions are set to begin.
Hassalls' has been handling all of Bechtel's massive sell-off but with the global construction giant heading off late last year, it appears QAL and BSL are now in the hot seat.
There has been a fair bit of belt tightening going on among the big industries in town, with BSL being the most recent company to feel the pinch and sack workers.
Although the surplus clearance isn't likely to pull either BSL or QAL out of its funk, it gives bargain hunters the prime chance to pick up something on the cheap.
The gear's quality ranges from reasonably good to well-used, so no matter how deep your pockets are, you'll be able to score some gear.
There will be more than 10 Toyota Hilux utes up for grabs as well as one Ford Courier ute and four Isuzu trucks.
There are also bobcats, an excavator, forklift, sweepers, a 3.7m aluminium pontoon dinghy, belting, warehouse supplies including Allen Bradley Drives, crane controllers, bearings, fittings, steel pipes, welding blankets, pump parts and pallets full of stuff.
The auction will be held at QAL's recreation ground at Parsons Point in South Gladstone.
You can inspect the gear Tuesday March 28 between 10am and 3pm.