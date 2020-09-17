Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police want to talk to man who witnessed and provided first aid to stab victim
Police want to talk to man who witnessed and provided first aid to stab victim
Crime

Tradie’s kind act after boy stabbed in Redbank Plains park

17th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for public help to help locate a man who witnessed and provided first aid assistance to a 14-year-old boy stabbed in Redbank Plains on Tuesday.

Around 4.30pm the boy was exercising with a group of friends at the local recreational reserve on Willow Road.

A 16-year-old boy, known to the group, approached and a confrontation occurred during which time the 14-year-old boy sustained a single stab wound to his bicep.

He sustained a minor laceration.

The man, who is believed to have witnessed the incident and applied first aid to the injured boy, was wearing a high-vis shirt.

He is understood to have then left in a silver sedan.

The man, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Children's Court.

Originally published as Tradie's kind act after boy stabbed in Redbank Plains park

More Stories

crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public nuisance offender was trying to ‘write himself off’

        Premium Content Public nuisance offender was trying to ‘write himself off’

        Crime Darryl Richard Holt found himself in trouble after he brandished a knife.

        DEVELOPMENTt: Ports landscaping project takes shape

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENTt: Ports landscaping project takes shape

        News SEE what’s still to come as 33 hectares near the Marina is transformed.

        No arrests after Biloela assault

        Premium Content No arrests after Biloela assault

        News Patrols of the area where the incident happened last night failed to locate a...

        Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        Premium Content Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        News “We will begin teaching and training through our regional medical program,” Steve...