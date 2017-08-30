26°
TRADIE HEAVEN: Huge tool truck rolling in to Gladstone

CNW's storeman Michael Hall, Stacey Fothergill, manager Adam McFadzen, Shayna Roberts and Letitia Delioglanis are preparing for the arrival of Makita's Tool Truck on Friday.
Tegan Annett
AUSTRALIA'S travelling tool truck will roll in to Gladstone bringing a tradies heaven this Friday.

CNW is hosting Makita's Tool Truck at the Young St store, where they will have tool demonstrations, give-aways and new tools for sale.

CNW manager Adam McFadzen has spent 12 months trying to lure the tool truck to Gladstone in a bid to give his customers something new.

Mr McFadzen, who has worked at CNW for seven years, said the business has tried to reinvigorate itself to make it through Gladstone's recent slow period.

"The companies who were well established are continuing on post-gas boom, but we have noticed a real downturn in general," he said.

"In a really flat market we're trying to turn the tables around."

The 12-year-old business will transform when the tool truck rolls in, showing demonstrations from 9am - 5pm on Friday.

Demonstrations range from drilling a "huge block of concrete" and showing off how strong the blowers really are.

The Barney Point store recently become an official Makita trade site, one of ten in Queensland.

