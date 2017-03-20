Tradies called on to help with Harbour Festival

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival volunteer committee has issued an urgent call for help to the region's tradies.

With the biggest event on Gladstone's calendar set to begin in less than four weeks, the small but dedicated group of organisers is calling on locals to donate their time to help make sure the 55th annual festival goes off without a hitch.

Festival volunteer Jenny McLeod said the committee was looking for manual labour assistance from Thursday, April 6 to help with the site set-up and then again on Easter Monday, April 17 to help with the pack-up.

"We are seeking support from people in the area who would like to be a part of our great festival by putting something back into the community, promoting our city and providing fun and free entertainment for the whole family,” she said.

"We would appreciate any help you may be able to give in any way and we would love to hear from you.”

Mrs McLeod said the committee was also seeking tradespeople such as electricians and plumbers to lend a hand.

The festival will run from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16 at the Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina stage and parklands.

It will feature the usual variety of entertainment on the GPC Marina main stage each night as well as fireworks displays, rides for the kids, Mardi Gras, the Marina Markets and plenty of novelty events and attractions.

Anyone able to help should email their name and contact details to events@gladstonefestival.com and the type of help they can provide and the dates they are available.