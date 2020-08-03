Tradie wins hottie poll just in time for birthday

DARRYL Burr has been voted Gladstone’s hottest tradie, and he has a sticker for his ute to prove it.

Last week, the Observer put the callout to find Gladstone’s Hottest Tradie, and Darryl won 134 votes out of 177, making up 75 per cent of the poll.

Darryl has worked for Gladstone Sheet Metal as a workshop manager for 10 years, and has been a tradie for 40 years.

Darryl does not have social media, so it was a surprise last Friday when he found out via a phonecall he was nominated by his coworkers, Nick Cullen and Dustin Greenbury.

“I knew something was happening ‘cause the boys were talking,” Darryl said.

“I knew it had something to do with the Observer, I just didn’t know what.”

Dustin said they had nominated Darryl originally as a joke.

But voting turned serious when they thought it would make a great birthday present.

The photo of Darryl that Nick and Dustin entered in the Observer poll.

“He’s a nice guy, we were going to take the mickey out him a little bit but once we saw he had a chance we got most of GRA and family and friends involved,” he said.

“We had a massive group chat where we updated each other where he was at, and getting people to vote for him.

“And how often can you be Gladstone’s hottest tradie.”



To go along with his title, Dustin organised a sticker for Darryl’s car as a surprise.

“It was funny, Dustin was out putting the sticker on my ute while I was busy in here,” Darryl said.

“They kept saying it would come off easy, but I don’t care I’m keeping it.

“I just want to thank all the people who voted for me and the two instigators, Nick and Dustin, they are great blokes.”

Darryl said he was “over the moon” to have won the poll, and given it is his birthday tomorrow, he said it was a great gift.

“I reckon it’s the best thing, thanks to all the boys for voting for me and nominating me,” he said.

“I was rapt...best birthday present I’ve ever had.”