Tradie loses thousands and livelihood to thieves

RIPPED OFF: Evan Bell had his trade tools stolen from his home in Tewantin. John McCutcheon

A HARD-WORKING tradesman and father of three has lost his livelihood after heartless thieves robbed him of thousands of dollars of tools.

Evan Bell was asleep at his home in Tewantin on Tuesday night with his ute parked out the front.

His tools were locked in the toolbox.

It was like any other night in the home he's spent the past 15 years in.

"They pretty much bent the lever and the first lock went," Mr Bell said.

"Then they bent the whole side of the tool box up and took everything.

"I had Milwaukee drills, grease guns, cordless tools, they even flogged my spanners and screwdrivers."

Mr Bell said because his ute was parked out the front his insurance company "didn't want to know about it".

He wasn't sure exactly how much it hit his hip pocket, but knew bills were piling up, including mortgage, school fees and registration.

Compounding things further, he said it would take him at least 12 months to save enough to replace the tools.

"It's a bit like stealing a man's horse from under him," he said.

"It took me years and years to save. Jeez, I reckon I'm looking at 12 months to replace them, if I have a good run.

"Then I'll obviously have to buy a stronger toolbox, that won't be cheap.

"We've lived here 15 years and I've never had a thing go wrong. They're gutless."