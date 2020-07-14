Tradie can’t convince magistrate he’ll stay out of trouble

A GLADSTONE man who was caught drink driving insists he’s going to stay out of trouble.

But it’s hard to convince Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“That’s what they keep telling me and they keep getting caught,” Mr Manthey told James Allan Simpsons, referring to other drink drivers, after his guilty plea on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court for drink driving.

The court was told Simpson was stopped by police on Moore St, Rockhampton when police could smell alcohol on his breath.

He told police he had a large glass of Bundaberg Rum before returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.

The self-employed tradie told Mr Manthey he’d never been in court in Australia and asked for a minimal disqualification, which he received.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and convicted and fined $700.