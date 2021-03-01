Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Tradie accused of threatening to ‘mow down’ Premier

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2021 2:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NERANG man accused to threatening the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had his matter delayed in order for more information to be provided to defence.

Aaron Marriage appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he faced charges of using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is alleged the bricklayer threatened to "mow down" Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young on a Facebook post made in September last year.

Defence lawyer Nic Tobin, of Nic Tobin Legal, asked for the matter to be adjourned until April 19 so a brief of evidence could be obtained.

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Tradie accused of threatening to 'mow down' Premier

annastacia palaszczuk crime editors picks threat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Connect your business to resource industry ‘gold vein’

        Premium Content Connect your business to resource industry ‘gold vein’

        News Aeris Resources is holding industry events for businesses in Gladstone and Bundaberg this month.

        Historic soccer club faces season on sidelines

        Premium Content Historic soccer club faces season on sidelines

        News “Without immediate action the club will cease to operate in 2021.”

        Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

        Premium Content Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

        News Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney...

        Juveniles caught in Gladstone Region school by police

        Premium Content Juveniles caught in Gladstone Region school by police

        Education Police were called to the school on Saturday at 8.30pm.