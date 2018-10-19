Trade Show to help struggling farmers

TRADE SHOW: Gladstone Springs branch manager Gary Stronach. Gladstone Springs is hosting the Gladstone Springs Trade Show on Saturday, October 20 at 10 Chapple St from 9am. The trade show will help to raise money for Drought Angels.

GLADSTONE Springs branch manager Gary Stronach has been working feverishly behind the scenes over the past couple of months to ensure tomorrow's Gladstone Springs Trade Show is the best event it can be.

Not only will the trade show offer Gladstone residents and businesses the chance to talk to suppliers and representatives in automotive, earthmoving, commercial and industry, it will also raised much-needed funds for drought relief.

Mr Stronach said combining the trade show with a drought fundraiser was a no-brainer and there had been plenty of businesses offering to help out.

"We've asked each supplier to contribute $350 per site with $300 of that donated directly to the Drought Angels," he said.

"Usually (sites) are free of charge when they do a trade show for a company like us but we thought we'd use the initiative.

"We're aware the farmers are in a bit of dire straits with the drought at the moment so I thought how can I run a trade show and help the farmers and this is what I've come up with."

There will be plenty to do and see at the trade show, which kicks off from 9am tomorrow at 10 Chapple St, with more than 20 stalls and plenty of help on hand.

Cold drinks and a sausage sizzle will be running with all proceeds going to the Drought Angels.

Gladstone Springs has already raised $5000 for the charity and hopes to double that figure by tomorrow.

GLADSTONE SPRINGS TRADE SHOW

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9am

WHERE: Chapple St

WHY: Raising funds for Drought Angels

WHO: Over 20 stalls including suppliers and representatives specialising in automotive, earthmoving, commercial and industrial supplies

MAJOR PRIZE: Two-inch lift kit (supplied and fitted) valued at $2200.