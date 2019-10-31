Trad won’t answer questions on Green threat

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad refuses to answer directly about the threat from the Greens in her South Brisbane electorate. Picture: Chris Burns

JACKIE Trad has refused to be drawn on how the Palaszczuk Government is travelling ahead of the 2020 State Election, and whether she can hold her seat of South Brisbane.

The Deputy Premier said it doesn't serve Queenslanders well if the party sat around thinking about themselves.

Asked whether she can hold her inner-city Brisbane seat, where she is in danger of being ousted by the Greens, Ms Trad wouldn't answer directly, instead stating she'd never taken an election for granted.

"The election is a year away and I don't think we'd be serving the people of Queensland well if we were sitting around thinking about ourselves and the next election and not thinking about their needs," she said.

"Right up until the election we will be focusing on the needs of Queenslanders and serving them as best we can."

Visiting Queensland's new publicly-owned clean energy generator CleanCo with Energy Minister Anthony Lynham, today was one of the first press conferences Ms Trad has held after the state's corruption watchdog revealed the findings of its assessment into corrupt conduct allegations levelled at her on September 6.

It came after The Courier-Mail revealed she failed to publicly declared her family's Woolloongabba property purchase.

Ms Trad was cleared of corrupt conduct by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The home has since been offloaded at the same price it was purchased for - $695,500.

"I don't know the person who purchased the house, I think they are entitled to their privacy, they didn't sign up for a public life but I'm sure that if people are determined to find out, there are ways of finding out," Ms Trad said today.

"I will be respecting that persons privacy."