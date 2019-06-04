Toyota's hydrogen powered vehicle visits Gladstone

BRIGHTER FUTURE? Toyota regional government fleet manager for Queensland Peter Walker, Bill Robertson dealer principal James Robertson and manager of advanced technology vehicles for Toyota Australia Matthew MacLeod.

BRIGHTER FUTURE? Toyota regional government fleet manager for Queensland Peter Walker, Bill Robertson dealer principal James Robertson and manager of advanced technology vehicles for Toyota Australia Matthew MacLeod. Jessica Perkins

HYDROGEN is expected to play a key role in Gladstone's future and so Bill Robertson Toyota brought the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle here to showcase how the gas can power our transport.

The car was at EcoFest on the weekend and special guests were given the opportunity to test drive it yesterday at the dealership.

The select group heard Toyota Australia's manager of advanced technology vehicles Matthew MacLeod speak about its design and how it could work in everyday life.

Dealer principal James Robertson said they took the opportunity to invite the council and local businesses.

"Consumers need to see the cars driving around and see they aren't causing drama, they're easy to own and they're easy to use before they actually step out and buy one,” he said.

"It's important for governments and large businesses to take the step and introduce the technology so people can become familiar with it and then think about adapting their own vehicles to more environmentally friendly vehicles.”

Mr MacLeod said the aim of the presentation was to demonstrate how the car works and build awareness and advocacy for the technology.

In the car's fuel cell, hydrogen from its tank combines with oxygen from the air in a chemical reaction that creates electricity to power the vehicle and charge the battery.

Despite running on electricity, the car is hydrogen-powered and can be refuelled at a hydrogen-equipped service station in a few minutes in much the same way as a normal car.

"It relies on the service station model to refuel the car,” Mr MacLeod said.

"Only this time it's hydrogen gas in the tank.”

Overseas test driving suggests the Mirai FCEV can travel about 500km on a tank filled with 5kg of hydrogen gas.

Mr MacLeod said yesterday's presentation was a success.

"Attendees have shown interest in new technologies and were very pleased with the presentation material and the opportunity to drive the car,” he said.

Mr Robertson said the car attracted a lot of interest at EcoFest over the weekend.

There are 13 of the vehicles in Australia and only two refuelling stations - one in Melbourne and one in Sydney. Growth depends on a network of filling stations, just as with electric cars.

Three of the cars are used for public demonstrations and the other 10 are used in a loan program.

Mr MacLeod hoped there would be hydrogen vehicles available in the near future and this depended on growth in the necessary infrastructure.