The 2020 Toyota Kluger made its international debut at the New York motor show.
Motoring

New Toyota Kluger family SUV revealed

by David McCowen
18th Apr 2019 2:24 PM

BIG families need big power, says Toyota, which has stuck to its guns by retaining a V6 for the next-generation Kluger family SUV.

Ignoring the shift to smaller turbo motors by the likes of Ford, Mazda and Volkswagen, Toyota chose to keep a thirsty but muscular 3.5-litre V6 under the bonnet of its popular seven-seater.

Like its predecessor, the new Kluger brings V6 power and the option of all-wheel drive.
More powerful than before with 220kW at its peak (a 2kW increase), the fourth-generation Kluger retains a choice of front or all-wheel drive, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Its updated AWD can shuffle torque from front to back or side to side as required.

Following the bigger-is-better theme, the cabin is home to a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, the largest in its class.

The new Kluger’s infotainment screen is a whopper.
The carâ€™s three-row layout benefits from a sliding centre bench with an extra 30mm of adjustment to make life more liveable in the third row.

Australian examples will also be stocked with safety gear including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assistance and active cruise control.

The Kluger is one of the most spacious cars in its class.
The Kluger will go on sale in the US (where it is sold as the Toyota Highlander) before coming to Australia at a date to be determined.

Expect prices to stay close to the current model, which is priced from just under $50,000 drive-away.

