Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car slammed into two homes on Sumner Road in Brisbane's south overnight.
A car slammed into two homes on Sumner Road in Brisbane's south overnight.
Crime

Car slams into homes during drunken drag race

by Patrick Billings
14th Apr 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LATE night drunken drag race has ended badly with a car smashing into two homes in Brisbane's south.

About 11pm last night the driver of a Toyota started racing against a Mercedes at the intersection of Dandedong Road and Sumner Road, Sumner.

Soon after, he lost control and smashed into two properties.

Police allege the Toyota's 27-year-old driver crashed into the back and side fences of two Brumby Circuit, Sumner homes.

The driver and his two passengers were not injured.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving and drink driving.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information in relation to the Mercedes to contact police.

The 27-year-old Sumner man is due in the Richlands Magistrates Court on April 30.

More Stories

brisbane crash drag race

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    premium_icon GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    News All the photos from Rotary Club of Gladstone's Gangster's and Flapper's Ball at Oak's Grand Hotel.

    • 14th Apr 2019 2:11 PM
    Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    Breaking A MAN has been taken to hospital with significant burns to his legs.

    REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    premium_icon REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    News Find out which key element is being reconsidered

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Little finch has ingenious nesting strategy

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Little finch has ingenious nesting strategy

    News 'After mating they will build a nest together'