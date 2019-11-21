Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire emergency over, bushfire ban to remain in place

        premium_icon Fire emergency over, bushfire ban to remain in place

        News A FIRE ban remains in place for the Gladstone region as the state continues to swelter under harsh bushfire conditions.

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. From markets to...

        Two cars crash on busy Gladstone street

        premium_icon Two cars crash on busy Gladstone street

        News TWO vehicles were involved in a traffic crash in South Gladstone at 3pm today.

        43 PROPERTIES: Homes you can inspect this weekend

        premium_icon 43 PROPERTIES: Homes you can inspect this weekend

        News IN THE market for a new home? More than 40 properties will open their doors this...