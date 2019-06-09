Adani has productive talks with the ‘Carmichael crew’

ADANI'S first official meeting with the Townsville half of the 'Carmichael crew' was ­"productive", as the Labor MPs vow to keep the mining giant true to its commitment of local jobs.

Chief executive Lucas Dow and Townsville MPs Scott Stewart, Aaron Harper and Coralee O'Rourke met for the first time yesterday.

It comes after a band of six regional Queensland MPs, ­including the three from Townsville, created a group dedicated to holding Adani to account on delivering regional jobs, dubbing themselves the "Carmichael crew".

Mr Stewart and Mr Harper said the meeting was ­constructive.

"We've asked if we can meet on a regular basis and (Mr Dow's) only condition was that we continue in the same respectful way," Mr Stewart said.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens next Thursday; everything is dependent on the water licence."

The Department of Environment and science is due to hand down its decision on Adani's groundwater management plan on June 13.

An approval of the environmental plan would clear the mining giant to begin ­construction at the Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin.

The state Opposition called out Treasurer Jackie Trad for talking down the mine at a speech in Brisbane this week, where she said "the jobs promised in this one mine, if looked at from a perspective from all the jobs that the Palaszczuk Government has facilitated and created since it came to ­office, is 0.005 per cent".

It is understood Ms Trad meant 0.05 per cent, or about 100 jobs based on seasonally adjusted job figures, but this is still much lower than numbers spruiked by Adani.

Adani has said the number of ongoing operational jobs at the mine will be between 800 and 1500, in line with mines of similar size in Queensland.