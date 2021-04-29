Townsville gets bigger seat at Olympics table

Townsville City Council votes to have deal with state government for Olympics bid

TOWNSVILLE now has a seat at the table to negotiate a greater role for the northern city in the 2032 Olympics bid.

Townsville City Council has voted to enter into a Delivery Partner Guarantee Deed with the state government, which will commit the council to providing support, in the form of public services and venues, to the government's Olympics bid.

It has already been revealed that the Olympics bid will be a joint Queensland deal with the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast already announced as key event areas.

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del enjoy a game of beach volleyball. Picture, John Gass

It is expected regional areas like Townsville and the Whitsundays could also be included in the bid in some capacity.

While Mayor Jenny Hill couldn't reveal the details, she said this would ensure Townsville had a seat at the table for Olympics discussions.

It is unclear exactly what the city's involvement could look like.

"The premier, to her credit, is insisting that if they're going to have the Olympics in Queensland (it has to be) all of Queensland, not just the southeast corner," Cr Hill said.

She said because of this, the regions would not miss out on infrastructure money.

The state government has already announced it will invest in a significant revamp of the Gabba and the federal government has committed to help fund critical infrastructure.

But the Mayor is not the only Townsville leader pushing for the city to get a slice of the Olympics.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Sport Stirling Hinchliffe look at artist impressions before a press conference at the Gabba in Brisbane. The government announced a complete rebuild of the Gabba, being the proposed main stadium should Queensland host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has already made it clear to his counterparts that Townsville would not miss out in this Olympics bid.

"We are a sporting city … and there is no way I'm going to let the southeast corner snaffle all of this funding up," he said.

Mr Thompson said he expected some infrastructure would be built in Townsville.

"That's what we'd be grateful for, and not just (for the) jobs, but also (for the) economy and getting those athletes out here playing footy in our stadium, playing basketball here."

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

