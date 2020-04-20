Township postpones milestone celebrations

IT WAS set to be a huge celebration but a Boyne Valley township will have to wait until next year to celebrate a significant milestone.

Anzac Day will mark the centenary of the Ubobo Soldier Settlement, but the COVID-19 outbreak means there’ll be no event to mark the occasion.

The event would celebrate Ubobo’s original settlers who were given land after they had returned from World War 1 in 1920.

While disappointed the event was cancelled, Boyne Valley Historical Society president Neville Mossman said next year’s event could draw in bigger crowds.

“There is a lot of interest in history, the event may even be bigger because everyone would be keen to get out and about after being locked up for 12 months,” Mr Mossman said.

Mr Mossman said the Boyne Valley Historical Society had collated information on each of the 68 settlers and some files had more than 100 pages in them.

“There is a lot of information there,” he said.

Local artist Anne Huth.

They had also put together a history trail for self-guided tours as well as sketches of historical sites done by artist Anne Huth.

“We had identified the original settlers blocks and signposted them so people can tour around and see where their great-grandfather used to live,” he said.

“Artist Anne Huth has sketched some of the sites, and they will be on sale and we’ll raffle one of the paintings,” he said.

“People can buy a pencil sketch of an old dairy shed that was left on their grandfather’s block.”

While next year’s date hasn’t been set, Mr Mossman said the event would be ready to go when the time allows.

“We’ve got to do something ... we really want to have a ­centenary celebration,” he said.