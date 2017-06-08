Gladstone's new-look boom a 'saviour' for small town

Although the redeveloped Alf Larson Park in Miriam Vale is welcome, one business says people have to leave town because of no RV friendly facilities.

GREY nomads and tourists could be the "saviour" and a new industry for parts of the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Regional Council is currently trying to make the Miriam Vale showgrounds RV- friendly, and have expressions of interest out to run the facility.

Sue Thorne, who owns The Shop in Miriam Vale, said this would be the town's "saviour".

"We rely heavily on the nomad traffic that comes through during the winter period," she said.

Ms Thorne said travellers often told her the Alf Larsons/Lions Park in town, which was redeveloped by the council to encourage people to stop, was well received by people.

However, she said they were disappointed there was nowhere to pull up with their vans, so they left. "Whether the council sees it as a necessary thing or not, it's the way of the world now," Ms Thorne said.

"At the end of the day you have to give people what they want."

Miriam Vale is not the only place wanting to host RVs and campers. The council, subject to conditions, has allowed Baffle Creek Community Inc to operate a small commercial caravan park on their lease.

It would only be for short-term stays.

Cr Glenn Churchill said Miriam Vale was the first priority for the council.

"We're now looking to see what the priority list will be for the Gladstone region," he said.

"Perhaps this might be a five year or 10-year process."

Cr Churchill said the council wanted to get RVs here and keep them there as long as possible, so the travellers could contribute to the economy

"The issue has always been: what's RVs contribution to the region, do you know what, if we do nothing, then we'll go backwards, so we will be pro-active," he said.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan echoed Ms Thorpe's passion for the facility in town.

"I think it's a great idea because ... all the little businesses around the area are struggling," he said.

"It's got to bring some sort of business to the town, even if they just buy a cup of coffee and put some fuel in the car."

The facility in Miriam Vale will be low cost, and there will be hot showers, toilets and other amenities.

Council's manager of executive service Michael Colen said the Baffle Creek plan was the "ideal scenario" for the council.

"They've come to us and said 'we want to do this' and it's very easy for council because we're not the ones out there driving it," he said.

"From our perspective that's what we're really keen to do, to find out the communities that are passionate about it, be that a business or a community group."

Mr Colen said there would always be blend of free, low-cost and high-cost facilities in the region.

According to Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia, the RV community spends an average of $100 per day while they are travelling.