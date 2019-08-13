TOWN SHOWDOWN: 15 reasons Gladstone's better than Rocky

BETTER: There's plenty of reasons why we think Gladstone is better than Rockhampton.

GLADSTONE is once again the subject of Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia, this time pitted Rockhampton.

As of Tuesday afternoon Gladstone was winning the S--t Town Showdown with 70 per cent of the vote.

But we think they've got it wrong, here's a list of reasons why:

1. There are lookouts all over Gladstone, not to mention the lovely parklands like East Shores.

2. We don't have an equivalent to the Fitzroy River. Instead, the delightful Auckland Creek is a perfect spot for a Sunday session (and it doesn't flood).

3. Tannum Sands beach is better than Yeppoon, and nearer.

4. Gladstone literally has 'Glad' in the name because people are so Glad to live here

5. Heron Island is better than Great Keppel Island - and it's functional.

6. Gladstone has had fewer serial killers

7. We are a stone and they're a rock, we're bigger, better and stronger!

8. Rocky always looks brown and dusty, even in drought Gladstone's grass is greener.

9. ALDI

10. Gladstone is sexier than Rockhampton, in fact Gladstone is sexier than anywhere in Australia according to Love Honey.

11. Dugongs prefer Gladstone

12. The Roar played at Marley Brown oval, not Norbridge Park

13. Boyne-Tannum Hook Up speaks for itself.

14. CQU Gladstone campus is located on the water, not in the bush.

15. Agnes Water and the Town of Seventeen Seventy are in our jurisdiction.