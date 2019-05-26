TOWN PROUD: Sassi wants to support locals

TOWN PROUD: Sassi Furniture and Beds R Us manager Jenelle Knight is on board with The Observer's Town Proud shop local campaign.

LIVING in a regional area doesn't mean customers don't have a sense of style. It's seeking those unique interior items that has kept Sassi furniture in business since 1980.

Manager Jenelle Knight knows like any business owner how important shopping is to being able to provide customers with the times they want.

That's why she's signed up for The Observer's Town Proud campaign this year.

"It shows people we really do have a lot to offer here in Gladstone,” Mrs Knight said.

"It's important that we support each other. If we all shop locally and support each other it all goes round.”

She said keeping business local also results in more jobs.

"Local businesses employ a lot of people,” she said.

"Shopping local gives more job opportunities.”

Mrs Knight said in store they were always working to provide new and unique pieces of furniture.

"It's been quite exciting for us, we've got a lot of new ranges at the moment and will continue to do so over the coming months,” she said.

"Our mantra has always been just because people live in a regional area doesn't mean they don't appreciate nice designs.

"We try really hard to bring a mix of product that if you were in Brisbane and Sydney you would go to multiple stores to find.”

She said they also worked hard to offer competitive pricing.

"We're happy to help people with their interior selections, if they know wall colours or specific pieces they want to work around,” she said.

Overall she said Town Proud was a great campaign for the community as a whole.

"It's one that if everyone supports it, it is better for everyone.”

Want to win $10,000? Simply make a minimum purchase from a Town Proud business listed on page 20 and you will receive an entry form for the competition.

Completed forms must be sent to The Observer before 4pm, Friday, May 31.