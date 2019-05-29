TOWN PROUD: Getting an edge on shopping local

Carlo and Donna Barletta from Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone Hifi are on board with Town Proud this year.

BUSINESS owner Donna Barletta wants to support the local community, but she needs the community's support back.

It's the reason the Leading Edge Electronics Gladstone Hifi owner has become a part of The Observer's Town Proud campaign. It's a way to give back to customers.

And after operating for 23 years, Mrs Barletta knows how important shopping local is.

"We're part of a community and anything that supports the community we support,” Mrs Barletta said.

"If people start to support businesses locally that allows us to employ local staff and give back.”

She said having a physical store meant their business could go above what an online retailer could offer.

"We don't sell boxes, we're there for advice, when people have an issue we can help them with their issues and solve them,” she said.

"If people don't support local businesses what they're left with is driving out of town or shopping online, it makes life difficult.”

The business is a combination of a computer store, electronics, home theatre and Jaycar under one roof.

The different types of electronics means the business is always bringing in new products.

"We've moved to the gold level of Jaycar stockist, which means we've widened our range,” Mrs Barletta said.

She said The Observer story in March stating 2208 businesses had closed over the past four years highlighted how important supporting local business was.

"Gladstone has always come up and down, but this has been the worst low we've ever experienced,” she said.

"We always employ locals and on Saturdays we always try to put on a junior to give them work experience.

"If they want us to stay around then they need to support us.”

She said promotions like Town Proud were good for Gladstone.

"The more we can do for the town the better.”

