TOWN PROUD: Discount store returns to Boyne-Tannum

BUY LOCAL: Colin Jarman is the owner of BITS Discounts on Hampton Drive, and is taking part in the Town Proud Campaign. Matt Taylor GLA160519DISC

"IF PEOPLE don't support local, they don't have local shops.”

That's according to BITS Discounts owner Colin Jarman, who five years ago was forced to close his old discount business.

Since returning in October, MrJarman has been working to let the community know he's back, which is why he jumped on board The Observer's Town Proud campaign.

"I thought it was a good way to get people talking,” MrJarman said.

"People might mention I did (a Town Proud entry) in BITS discounts.”

He said business in Boyne Tannum was starting to pick up again, however a lot had changed since he left the town.

"Since I've come back I can see how many empty shops there are, the place has suffered,” he said.

"However things are picking back up again and the town will recover eventually.”

Prior to BITS Discounts, MrJarman owned Gone Bonkers in Tannum Sands and said some people still referred to the new store by the old name, which had operated for 11 years.

In the new Hampton Dr store customers can expect to see new or different products regularly, especially in the homeware and toys ranges.

"You've got to try and keep it interesting,” he said.

"I don't have the same ornaments, there's always different Buddhas in.”

He said the most important part of shopping local was making sure customers knew who you were.

"There's still people coming in every day saying where did you come from,” he said.

"Once (the business is) well known it stands on its own two feet.”

