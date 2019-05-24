Menu
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Spar Avion co-owners Mark Dindas and Stevan Matovic.
TOWN PROUD: Customers first for Spar Avion owners

liana walker
24th May 2019 2:00 PM
SHOPPING local means customers become more than just a number. That's according to Spar Avion co-owner Stevan Matovic who has gotten behind The Observer's Town Proud campaign this year.

It's been a month since he took over the business and developing relationships with customers has been a key focus in that time.

"It means we can provide a better service, determine the needs of customers more and that's important,” Mr Matovic said.

"You know them by their first names and they say hello.”

He said although local business may not always be able to match large supermarket prices, the value came from the convenience.

He said there was also environmental benefit to shopping locally.

"They don't have to jump in their cars and travel a long way to go shopping,” he said.

"You can walk or drive in easy reach,” he said.

Since taking over the business, Mr Matovic and his business partner Mark Dindas are hard at work making changes. They've opened up the store entry to make it less cluttered and have been promoting fresh produce.

"Change is always considered a bit disruptive, but the feedback we're getting is quite favourable,” Mr Matovic said.

"We've noticed more traffic coming through the doors.”

As of next week the business will also be selling takeaway coffees to go with their takeaway breakfasts.

However, Mr Matovic said the most important part of being on board with Town Proud and shopping local always came back to the customers.

Want to win $10,000? Simply make a minimum purchase from a Town Proud business listed on page 14 and you will receive an entry form for the competition. Completed forms must be sent to The Observer before 4pm, Friday, May 31.

