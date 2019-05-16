TOWN PROUD: Contributing to the future

CONOCOPHILLIPS Australia, as operator of Australia Pacific LNG's Curtis Island facility, is proud to work in the Gladstone region.

As with all of our operations in Australia and globally, we aim to operate with care and consideration by minimising community impacts, creating lasting improvements for local communities, and to share value with our communities through community development and sponsorship initiatives.

A core element of our approach to community engagement is listening and responding to those people and organisations that help us to operate our facility, such as local government, educators, business leaders, suppliers and community members.

The feedback we receive from them helps us to understand their expectations, enabling us to prioritise needs and contributes to our overall strategy.

Through this approach and by building enduring relationships, we aim to support and serve the interests of the communities in and around Gladstone.

ConocoPhillips Australia East president Nick McKenna said community involvement and community investment are core elements of our long-term commitment to the Gladstone region.

"As an example of our commitment, in the last financial year more than $1.2 million was directly injected into the Gladstone community, with a strong focus on providing opportunities for young people. Since ConocoPhillips Australia joined the Gladstone community in 2010, more than $21 million has been invested.”

We are proud to support education initiatives such as STEM Central at CQUniversity, school-based traineeships and apprenticeships with EQIP Gladstone, and many grass roots projects that build capacity in our communities,” Mr McKenna said.

"We try to meet the needs of the broader community through five key themes. These are education and training, community safety, health and wellbeing, environmental stewardship, and regional growth and liveability.

"Our investment and involvement is diverse - from small local interest groups such as childcare and school safety initiatives through to larger funding arrangements that contribute to supporting the growth and sustainability of Gladstone.

"We are proud supporters of organisations such as Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, Gidarjil and the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program, and the Gladstone Enrichment through Music program with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra,” he said.

"Beyond financial resources, we consider how to make the best use of company assets, resources, expertise, advocacy and relationships to benefit the Gladstone community.”