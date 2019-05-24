TOWN PROUD: ConocoPhillips supports the health of harbour

APLNG has been a long-term sponsor of the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

ConocoPhillips, as the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG), knows how important the Great Barrier Reef is to Australia and we work tirelessly to make sure our operations minimise its effects on this important environment.

ConocoPhillips Australia East President, Nick McKenna, said the company operates in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and works to protect the Reef.

"We do this by focusing on designing the facility with protections in place, and then making sure our facility is safe and reliable by doing regular maintenance and, when necessary, upgrades,” Mr McKenna said.

During the construction planning and design phase, ConocoPhillips made the decision to build pipelines that bring fresh water to the APLNG site and take sewerage and waste-water back to Gladstone.

"We chose to do build these pipelines instead of building a sewerage and waste-water treatment plant at the LNG facility which helped to reduce what is released from the facility,” Mr McKenna said.

"The construction planning and design phase was also where we made efforts to reduce potential effects on animals, including turtle nesting and hatching. This was done by reducing the light from the facility by lowering the height of our lights and using matte paints to reduce glare,” he said.

ConocoPhillips is also guided by a turtle management plan that describes how they work to avoid directly affecting marine turtle species.

The Plan also includes a ten-year monitoring program that assess turtle populations and their health. So far, the research shows that Curtis Island LNG facilities are having a negligible impact on marine turtles or their habitat.

Mr McKenna said there are a range of monitoring programs to check the health of the water and sea life in Gladstone Harbour.

"We actively participate and support industry-wide monitoring programs to ensure results are consistently measured and communicated to scientific authorities,” he said.

LNG operators on Curtis Island are also heavily regulated, abiding by laws put in place by the Queensland and Commonwealth Governments.

"We abide by many laws that make sure organisations, like our own, that operate in the World Heritage Area don't negatively impact the Great Barrier Reef,” Mr McKenna said.

Ensuring the Australia Pacific LNG facility meets its environmental conditioning isn't the only way it contributes to the conservation of the Great Barrier Reef.

"Community investment is one of the ways we support conservation projects in the World Heritage Area. We work with a range of organisations, including the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, the Boyne Island Environment Education Centre and the Department of Environment and Science,” Mr McKenna said.

"The programs we support range from turtle rescue and rehabilitation, to caring for the Capricorn bunker group, to community and school marine sampling and monitoring programs,” he said.

If you are interested in learning more about how ConocoPhillips supports the health of the Harbour and Reef, the ConocoPhillips team will be at EcoFest on June 2 to answer your questions.