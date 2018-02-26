TOWN PROUD: Bike shop rides high on support

Gladstone Bicycles owner Dave McIntosh is pleased to be a part of the Town Proud campaign.

GLADSTONE Bicycle Centre is Town Proud.

The small business began in Gladstone in 1966, and current owner David and Sallyanne Mcintosh have been running the store for25 years.

Mr Mcintosh said customers were at the centre of what the business did.

"I just love working on bikes and looking after customers," he said.

"That's the most important part of being in business.

Gladstone Bicycles is highly involved in the community, donating bikes as prizes to festivals and events such as Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Mr Mcintosh said the Town Proud campaign was good for businesses because it was affordable to be involved in, and provided several benefits.

"It's one of the greatest ideas I've seen for a long time for this town," he said

"We need it, so get behind it.

"Win some money and put something back out there to get people going.

"If you don't support the local businesses in town you won't have any jobs for your kids when they leave school."

Gladstone Bicycles is one of many local businesses involved in the Town Proud campaign, which will see one lucky shopper win $10,000.

By spending $5 at a local business such as Gladstone Bicycles, you can go in the draw to win.