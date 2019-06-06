Town Proud advertising winner's plan to give back to town

WINNING EDGE: Erin and James Robertson (centre) from Bill Robertson Toyota are joined by acting mayor Chris Trevor and The Observer's Teeanna Thomsen to accept the cheque for winning the Town Proud advertising package.

WINNING EDGE: Erin and James Robertson (centre) from Bill Robertson Toyota are joined by acting mayor Chris Trevor and The Observer's Teeanna Thomsen to accept the cheque for winning the Town Proud advertising package. Liana Walker

ERIN and James Robertson were pleasantly surprised to find out their business was the lucky winner of The Observer's Town Proud $5000 advertising package.

But in true Town Proud nature, the Bill Robertson Toyota owners plan to spend the money promoting community events. Their business sponsors the Gladstone Suns and they hope to promote their upcoming charity day on June 22.

They also sponsor the National Tree Day, on July 26, and hope to use the advertising spend to promote that event.

For the family business owners, it's indicative of how important shopping locally is.

"You can't understate how important shopping locally is for locals and they get the benefits from that,” Mr Robertson said.

"If you buy your cars from us and you get your cars serviced here it creates jobs.

"In our business we don't get to do the scale and don't get to do the training if we don't have the resources we need.”

The car dealership was opened in Gladstone in 1972 by James's father Bill Robertson and became a Toyota dealership in 1974.

The couple have two school-aged daughters and although they'd love to see them stay in the family business, they are happy to let them make that decision.

"I've started training them on little pieces of promotions, they were out helping at ecofest,” Mrs Robertson said.

"If they'd like to (be a part of the business) we'd very much welcome them to but we'd like to see them follow their own dreams as well.”

The dealership is running its end-of-financial-year Toyota Means Business sale with great deals on Hiluxes.

Coming soon into stock will be new RAV4s, now available in hybrid. "In the last few years we have had more and more models come out in hybrid, it's becoming more common,” Mr Robertson said. "People are really enjoying the benefits of having more power and having to fill up less and also making less pollution.

Being a part of the Town Proud campaign was important to the business. It was a way to give back to the customers by giving them the opportunity to win $10,000. "That's a huge win for somebody and we're glad we could be a part of it,” Mrs Robertson said.