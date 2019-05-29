TOWN PROUD: Acknowledging the traditional owners

An aerial shot of the Australia Pacific LNG facility on Curtis Island.

An aerial shot of the Australia Pacific LNG facility on Curtis Island. Photopia

CONOCOPHILLIPS, as the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, respectfully acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of our operational region - the Port Curtis Coral Coast People, comprising the Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang, Bailai, and Bunda peoples.

We pay our respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. We acknowledge their unique cultures, resilience and spiritual connection to this land and recognise the contribution they make to the life of this region.

As operator of the Australia Pacific LNG Curtis Island facility, ConocoPhillips Australia is continually building its relationship with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in Gladstone.

During National Reconciliation Week 2019, which celebrates the anniversaries of the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision, ConocoPhillips Australia and its Queensland workforce will be celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures in Australia.

ConocoPhillips Australia East president Nick McKenna said National Reconciliation Week was an important time to reflect and learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how we can each contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.

"Our company has a strong focus on inclusion, diversity, cultural awareness, and the sensitivities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our community,” Mr McKenna said.

"As we continue our reconciliation journey we will continue to build effective relationships through engagement and support initiatives in the Gladstone community.

"We have a legacy of working with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in Gladstone to support traineeships, the Gladstone Land and Sea Ranger program, a range of new education and development initiatives for young people and cultural celebrations like NAIDOC Week.”

ConocoPhillips is also committed to the ongoing education of its workforce about the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including the proper context around historic issues of exclusion and discrimination.