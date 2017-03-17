US TV hit searches for 'dream home' in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

TEN million eyes will get a glimpse of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water after Hawaiian Chris De Aboitiz signed up for the hit US lifestyle show House Hunters International.

The television crew flew into the region on Monday and have been following Mr De Aboitiz and his partner Elle as they try to find their dream home in "paradise" this week.

Mr De Aboitiz said he had a budget of $700,000 and today he would pick where his family, including his four dogs, would settle down.

Mr De Aboitiz grew up in Sydney but moved with his parents to Hawaii when he was six-years-old.

He has spent the last few years travelling up the east coast of Australia.

"Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water is such a beautiful place and we plan to settle here and retire and not go anywhere," he said,

"It ticks all the boxes and what I love about Agnes is that it's the last place you can get surf and it's the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef."

But as for picking a home, the avid surfer and stand-up paddle boarder said he wouldn't "let the cat of the bag" and has so far had the enviable job of being shown around a waterfront home at Seventeen Seventy .

The show's producer, Anita Poteri, said House Hunters was one of the biggest real estate shows in America, with 10 million views per episode,

She said it was sold off to more than 100 countries worldwide.

"I love this place...it's brilliant and I'm loving the slower pace and all the locals have been very nice," Ms Poteri said.

"It's great to showcase the area."