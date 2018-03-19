TOWN MEETING: Labor leader to tackle Gladstone's questions

Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten will visit Gladstone for a town hall meeting on March 30.

THE jobs crisis and labour hire "ripping communities apart" will be on the agenda when opposition leader Bill Shorten touches down in Gladstone tomorrow.

The Australian Labor Party leader will host a town hall meeting at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention centre tomorrow with their newly endorsed Flynn candidate for the next federal election, Zac Beers.

Announcing the town hall meeting, Mr Beers said the jobs crisis, unemployment, casualisation and the "misuse" of labour hire are set to be hot topics.

Residents can also put their questions straight to Mr Shorten during an open Q and A session.

"We know this issue is having a devastating impact on our region," Mr Beers said.

"That's why Bill Shorten and I want to hear from you about this important issue and give you an opportunity to talk to us about the issues that are important to you."

The meeting will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

