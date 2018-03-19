Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten will visit Gladstone for a town hall meeting on March 30.
Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten will visit Gladstone for a town hall meeting on March 30. Rebekah Yelland
Politics

TOWN MEETING: Labor leader to tackle Gladstone's questions

Tegan Annett
by
19th Mar 2018 1:10 PM

THE jobs crisis and labour hire "ripping communities apart" will be on the agenda when opposition leader Bill Shorten touches down in Gladstone tomorrow.

The Australian Labor Party leader will host a town hall meeting at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention centre tomorrow with their newly endorsed Flynn candidate for the next federal election, Zac Beers.

Announcing the town hall meeting, Mr Beers said the jobs crisis, unemployment, casualisation and the "misuse" of labour hire are set to be hot topics.

Residents can also put their questions straight to Mr Shorten during an open Q and A session.

"We know this issue is having a devastating impact on our region," Mr Beers said.

"That's why Bill Shorten and I want to hear from you about this important issue and give you an opportunity to talk to us about the issues that are important to you."

The meeting will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

To RSVP click here

Related Items

australian labor party bill shorten flynn zac beers
Gladstone Observer
Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

News NEW FOOTAGE: A determined John Eden's property borders the road destroyed by a mine blast... and says the gaping hole is growing bigger.

Champion for wallaby species points the finger at government

Champion for wallaby species points the finger at government

Pets & Animals Tina Janssen goes in to bat for the bridled nailtail.

Emergency Department waiting times on the rise

Emergency Department waiting times on the rise

Health But Gladstone Hospital still remains the best in the state.

Two new additions for Gladstone couple

Two new additions for Gladstone couple

News Mater hospital helps Gladstone couple deliver twins.

  • 19th Mar 2018 1:27 PM

Local Partners