Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Towers unveiled at almost double allowed height

by Thomas Morgan
5th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SEVEN-STOREY development almost doubles the maximum height of previous plans has been proposed at the site of a former TAFE college on Brisbane's southside.

A developer wants to build 137 apartments at 23 Griffith Pl, Seven Hills, as part of the Clearview Urban Village.

This would bring the buildings to almost double the allowed height.

Plans show three towers rising over the site of the former Seven Hills TAFE, one of which will rise to seven storeys.

A map of the precinct from 2014 shows the planned maximum height for buildings at the H site being four storeys.

Floorplans for the development show the lower storeys will have space for five shops, a 2500 sqm green grocer and a resident's gym.

A map of the Clearview Urban Village, showing the site of the proposed development (H) with a maximum height allowance of four storeys.
A map of the Clearview Urban Village, showing the site of the proposed development (H) with a maximum height allowance of four storeys.

The towers' basement will include 197 residential carparks and another 294 spaces for shoppers.

The developer claims there is 3860 sqm of communal open space as part of the development.

 

A side view of the new development on Griffith Pl, Seven Hills. Picture: PD Online/Heran.
A side view of the new development on Griffith Pl, Seven Hills. Picture: PD Online/Heran.

The proposed redevelopment of the Seven Hills TAFE site has been the source of local concern for years.

Heran Building Group donated a 155-seat theatre to the community as part of its push to build the urban village.

brisbane city council development overdevelopment seven hills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through state government funding.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other...

        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...