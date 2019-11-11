Menu
Central State School students make adjustments to their robot at the First Lego League tournament at CQU on Saturday
News

Tournament tests students’ skills

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
STUDENTS travelled from right across the Gladstone region to compete in the annual First Lego League tournament at CQU on Saturday.

The highly energetic STEM event continues to grow, with 23 teams entering this year.

Calliope State School’s NextGen team took out the champion’s award, winning the tournament.

The runner-up and robot game performance award winner was the Gladstone State High School Lemon Sharks.

Primary and secondary students working in teams to code robots to complete missions on a game table full of intricate Lego designs.

Two members from each team would be under the pump to get the robot to perform the tasks while the rest of the team cheered from the sidelines.

Kin Kora State School and Central State School teams test their robots out at the First Lego League tournament 9 November 2019
Students were judged on their coding, problem identification and solution development.

They were also judged on their team spirit, inclusion, respect and co-operation.

Volunteer Denise Conley was part of the judging panel and assessed teams on their attitudes and values.

She said every student she had seen was eager to share.

She said older students were helping younger students solve problems.

As part of the tournament, teams had to pitch a problem-solving idea to judges.

The Central State School team RoboCentral pitched a robotic bin that helped sort recyclables.

Students demonstrated how the bin would open when a recyclable item was waved in front of a scanner.

The bin remained shut if garbage was scanned, with the bin warning the user by saying ‘Uh-oh’.

Judges grilled the team on power sources, sorting issues and research.

(Back) Judge Megan Ellis, Cael, William, Judge Karen R, Tess Hogan and (Front) Jackson, Martin, Blake and Ellasha with RoboCentral’s robotic bin prototype.
The Chanel College Crocs team presented a solution to air pollution and robots to manufacture renewable energy sources.

Both teams were assisted by professionals in local industry.

QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun provided each school with mentors to assist teams with their preparations.

Registration fees for the event were donated by QGC Shell Australia.

Organisers said the event was popular.

For the first time, the tournament filled up shortly after registrations opened.

