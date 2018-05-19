Tourists will get access to a special spot

REEF ADVENTURES: Lady Musgrave Island's reputation continues to grow with visitors from around Australia and the world.

REEF ADVENTURES: Lady Musgrave Island's reputation continues to grow with visitors from around Australia and the world.

IT'S BEING called 'The Aquarium' - a lagoon within a lagoon at Lady Musgrave Island.

In a matter of months, tourists could be accessing the new snorkelling site, but first there's some heavy lifting to do.

Director John Clayton said Lady Musgrave Cruises has a permit from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to moor a pontoon at The Aquarium.

But his company already has a site about 400m from the lagoon at Lady Musgrave.

So instead of using it, he intends to sell the permit, but there's just one small thing that has to be done first

LMC owns a pontoon called 'Reef Haven' currently sitting in Auckland Creek.

The pontoon, which can take 350 people and weighs 120 tonnes, needs to be towed to the Aquarium site and moored securely in place.

Mr Clayton said the pontoon must be installed by June 30 or GBRMPA may revoke the permit.

It will be a big operation.

The installation and mooring will take up to three days and it will involve a dive crew and a crane. The operation will be monitored by a representative from GBRMPA.

Local business Fodico Pty Ltd has been contracted to get the pontoon out there.

The trick will be doing it during the right weather conditions.

The pontoon is not designed to travel in anything greater than 15 knots, so MrClayton is keeping his fingers crossed for that perfect day.

He's been in negotiations with GBRMPA for the past eight years about getting the pontoon moored at Lady Musgrave Island.

"I'm over the moon," he said.

I've dived on (the Aquarium site) three times, I wanted to put the pontoon out there years ago."

The pontoon, made of steel cylinders with an aluminium top, is 30 years old and is expected to last another 50 years at Lady Musgrave.

Mr Clayton said if all went to plan, he intended to sell the pontoon and permit to the site to a Bundaberg-based operator.

"I don't want to be the richest person in the cemetery, I'm willing to share," he said.

There is no other island and lagoon combined in the entire Great Barrier Reef like Lady Musgrave."