Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Tourists snap ‘social distancing’ Territory croc

by NATASHA EMECK
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SURPRISED tourists have snapped a "social distancing" crocodile swimming with its front legs stretched out at Cahills Crossing.

SA tourist Belinda Steindorf said she had spotted the "peculiar behaving" croc a week ago.

"He was swimming around with his front legs stretched out on either side - it looked like he was doing a bit of social distancing," she said.

"I've never seen crocs swimming like this before, was pretty amazing to watch!

 

Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf
Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf

"We counted 40 crocs floating past at one point. We got there as the tide was changing and they started snapping up all the fish coming through."

The NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb it was still unclear why some Territory crocs swam like that.

 

"In East Alligator River it has been described and photographed and seems to be linked to intercepting fish," he said.

"But I've not seen it personally anywhere else."

Originally published as Tourists snap 'social distancing' Territory croc

More Stories

cahills crossing coronavirus covid-19 croc crocodile nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 15.

        • 16th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
        Uncertainty over future of 59 Gladstone Mater hospital jobs

        Premium Content Uncertainty over future of 59 Gladstone Mater hospital jobs

        News Mater staff are encouraged to register for casual employment and vacancies that...

        ‘I’ve been to jail seven times - I’ll knock you out’

        Premium Content ‘I’ve been to jail seven times - I’ll knock you out’

        News Scott Robert Pickup’s outburst was in defence of someone close to him.

        ‘BLOOD EVERYWHERE’: Ugly scene as man assaulted at Biloela

        Premium Content ‘BLOOD EVERYWHERE’: Ugly scene as man assaulted at Biloela

        News Police are searching for a suspect after being called to house about 6.35pm today.